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Local News Hour

Park City Fire District offers tips for reducing fire risks to homes

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 2, 2026 at 1:16 PM MDT
Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens discusses the extreme fire dangers from dry early-season conditions and offers tips for reducing the risks to local homes. Owens emphasizes the importance of current fire restrictions, including stage two bans on campfires and personal fireworks. He also discussed the need for defensible space around homes and said the district has increased staffing for high-risk periods . The district also received a grant to expand its chipping program. Owens highlights the community's efforts in fire prevention and the availability of educational resources to help homeowners reduce wildfire risk.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher