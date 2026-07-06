Heber City Council to consider workforce housing project

Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's council meeting, including a discussion of the Celebration Housing development agreement that would build affordable workforce housing. The project would cover nine acres and include 148 housing units. The council will also consider a roundabout design at 1200 South and Mill Road to address traffic demands and the Utah Housing Corp will present on federal and state funding tools for affordable housing. The Highlands PIDs, an 811-unit affordable housing development, may add $200-$300 annually to property taxes but could save thousands on home purchase prices. The city is also planning the Main Street Plaza design and considering leasing or demolishing downtown buildings.