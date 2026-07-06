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Local News Hour

Parkite Rob Lea sets world record with 'Double Seven' challenge

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 6, 2026 at 12:42 PM MDT
Rob Lea
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Rob Lea

Parkite Rob Lea talks discusses his new world record: completing the
completing the "Double Seven" challenge, which involves summiting the highest peaks on each continent and swimming the seven most iconic open water channels. Lee detailed his journey, starting with the first summit in 2005 and the first swim in 2019. He says he faced significant challenges, including a failed attempt at the Sugaru Strait and a life-threatening case of swimming-induced pulmonary edema during the Molokai Channel swim. Lee emphasized the importance of team support, particularly from his wife, Caroline Gleich. For his next adventure, Lea plans to run the New York Marathon for charity next.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher