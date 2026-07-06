Parkite Rob Lea sets world record with 'Double Seven' challenge

Parkite Rob Lea talks discusses his new world record: completing the

completing the "Double Seven" challenge, which involves summiting the highest peaks on each continent and swimming the seven most iconic open water channels. Lee detailed his journey, starting with the first summit in 2005 and the first swim in 2019. He says he faced significant challenges, including a failed attempt at the Sugaru Strait and a life-threatening case of swimming-induced pulmonary edema during the Molokai Channel swim. Lee emphasized the importance of team support, particularly from his wife, Caroline Gleich. For his next adventure, Lea plans to run the New York Marathon for charity next.