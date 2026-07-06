Volunteers sought for Soapstone Creek restoration project

Jayne Guyse and Pat Ronneburg of High Country Fly Fishers highlight a restoration project of the Soapstone Basin. The conservation project is focused on Soapstone Creek at the headwaters of the Provo River. The creek has absorbed debris and ash from the 2026 Yellow Lake fire, which can be a danger to Cutthroat trout. Funded by a $10,000 grant from Trout Unlimited, the project has raised $35,000 and has a $70,000 goal. Restoration work is focused on 1.5 miles of the creek and will include building beaver dam analogs and planting willows. Volunteers are needed, with 100 already signed up. The project's success will be measured by the survival of planted willows and the establishment of beaver ponds.