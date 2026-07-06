© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Volunteers sought for Soapstone Creek restoration project

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 6, 2026 at 12:28 PM MDT
Jayne Guyse and Pat Ronneburg of High Country Fly Fishers
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Jayne Guyse and Pat Ronneburg of High Country Fly Fishers

Jayne Guyse and Pat Ronneburg of High Country Fly Fishers highlight a restoration project of the Soapstone Basin. The conservation project is focused on Soapstone Creek at the headwaters of the Provo River. The creek has absorbed debris and ash from the 2026 Yellow Lake fire, which can be a danger to Cutthroat trout. Funded by a $10,000 grant from Trout Unlimited, the project has raised $35,000 and has a $70,000 goal. Restoration work is focused on 1.5 miles of the creek and will include building beaver dam analogs and planting willows. Volunteers are needed, with 100 already signed up. The project's success will be measured by the survival of planted willows and the establishment of beaver ponds.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher