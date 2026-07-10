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Local News Hour

Park City Council talk progress, plans for new senior center

By Roger Goldman
Published July 10, 2026 at 11:04 AM MDT
Park City Councilmember Tana Toly
KPCW
Park City Councilmember Tana Toly

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly recaps Thursday's meeting, including discussion of the progress of the senior center. Plans include a 15,000 square-foot building with 58 parking spots. It's expected to be completed by 2028. The council also addressed concerns about the Bonanza Park five-acre parcel, emphasizing its mixed-use nature and community programming. The project includes 8,000 sq. ft. of art space and a gym. Traffic and view corridor issues were addressed by breaking buildings into smaller units. Toly encouraged the public to reach out to council with questions. She also discussed the Snow Creek Tunnel project was delayed due to cost, and alternative traffic solutions were considered. The council also discussed improving walkability on Little Kate Road to ensure safety for children and pedestrians.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman