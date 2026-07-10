© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

PLACE-PC advocates for alternate Bonanza Park plan

By Roger Goldman
Published July 10, 2026 at 11:12 AM MDT
PLACE-PC representatives Kelly Pfaff and Tom Seitz
KPCW
PLACE-PC representatives Kelly Pfaff and Tom Seitz

PLACE-PC representatives Tom Seitz and Kelly Pfaff talk about their advocacy group focused on the Bonanza Park five acre site. PLACE opposes the current plans for the 5 acre parcel. Seitz and Pfaff say the group formed organically, driven by concerns about the proposed three to four-story buildings blocking mountain views and increasing traffic. PLACE is advocating for a community gathering space instead, emphasizing the need for open space and community facilities like a playground, arts building, and local coffee shop. They highlight the potential negative impact on traffic and views, citing the lack of recent traffic studies and the visual impact of the proposed structures. The group is circulating a petition and aims to influence decision-makers to reconsider the development plan.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman