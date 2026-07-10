PLACE-PC advocates for alternate Bonanza Park plan

PLACE-PC representatives Tom Seitz and Kelly Pfaff talk about their advocacy group focused on the Bonanza Park five acre site. PLACE opposes the current plans for the 5 acre parcel. Seitz and Pfaff say the group formed organically, driven by concerns about the proposed three to four-story buildings blocking mountain views and increasing traffic. PLACE is advocating for a community gathering space instead, emphasizing the need for open space and community facilities like a playground, arts building, and local coffee shop. They highlight the potential negative impact on traffic and views, citing the lack of recent traffic studies and the visual impact of the proposed structures. The group is circulating a petition and aims to influence decision-makers to reconsider the development plan.