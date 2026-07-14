Summit County considers $150M bond for new Basin Rec facilities

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews the agenda for Wednesday's council meeting, including a public hearing on a lot line adjustment and consideration of a $150 million bond for two new Basin Recreation facilities. It is believed to be the largest bond in the county's history and would cost taxpayers about $203 per $1 million of assessed home value annually.

Summit County is also working on an interlocal agreement with Morgan County for the 910 Ranch, which includes a payment in lieu of taxes. Additionally, the county is developing a new rezoning process for the Snyderville Basin, to be discussed on August 4. Scott also says the county will discuss it's expected contributions to a new center in Park City that would serve all city and county seniors during it's fiscal year 2027 budget talks later this year.