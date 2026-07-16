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Local News Hour

Park City local, Peech., headlines July 16 Canyons Village concert

By Kristine Weller
Published July 16, 2026 at 10:20 AM MDT
Local singer-songwriter Harry Lawson (aka "Peech.") on The Community Campfire
KPCW
Local singer-songwriter Harry Lawson (aka "Peech.") on The Community Campfire

Local singer-songwriter Harry Lawson — aka Peech. — previews his Thursday night performance at Park City Mountain's Canyon Village amphitheater. A Park City native, Peech. talks about his journey from high school sports to musician, his love for writing and his recently signed contract with Capital MCG in Nashville. Peech. notes his excitement over performing in his hometown and talked about of some of his favorite venues around the country, including Nashville and the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif. He says writing music has provided him with a vehicle for sharing his emotions and works his songs out alone in his California apartment. Concertgoers can expect to hear about 30 songs at the the July 16 concert which beings at 5:30 p.m. with opening act, Aspen Ananda.

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller