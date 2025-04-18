LIVE from the KPCW studio: Aspen Anonda

Local pop/indie singer-songwriter Aspen Anonda shares stories behind her heartfelt lyrics and performs two original songs, “60 Seconds” and “Bar Fight.”

Originally from Georgia and now based in Park City, Aspen reflects on her musical journey, her inspirations like Julia Michaels, and how moving to Utah helped her rediscover her passion for songwriting.

Her latest album, "Not in Love, In Therapy," was born out of personal transformation and emotional honesty. Through laughter and candid conversation, Aspen offers a window into the life of a young artist navigating healing, heartbreak, and creative growth.