© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Aspen Anonda

By Sarah Ervin,
John Burdick
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:36 AM MDT
Picture of musician Aspen Anonda performing at KPCW studios.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
Musician Aspen Anonda.

Local pop/indie singer-songwriter Aspen Anonda shares stories behind her heartfelt lyrics and performs two original songs, “60 Seconds” and “Bar Fight.”

Originally from Georgia and now based in Park City, Aspen reflects on her musical journey, her inspirations like Julia Michaels, and how moving to Utah helped her rediscover her passion for songwriting.

Her latest album, "Not in Love, In Therapy," was born out of personal transformation and emotional honesty. Through laughter and candid conversation, Aspen offers a window into the life of a young artist navigating healing, heartbreak, and creative growth.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Sarah Ervin
KPCW Development Director
See stories by Sarah Ervin
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick