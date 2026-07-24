Heber Valley history honored in local Pioneer Day celebrations

Marvin Rust from the Wasatch County Foundation and Michael Moulton from the Heber Valley Heritage Foundation discuss the history of Pioneer Day in the county. Moulton says the Heber Valley was initially settled in 1858 by English immigrants who were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The called the area Upper Provo Valley and was referred to as Paradise Valley by timberman. In 1860, Fort Heber was built to defend the community during the Black Hawk Indian War, but settlers later forged strong relationships with the indigenous

Timpanogos Nation and its leader, Chief Tabby-to-Kwanah. A memorial statue of the chief will soon be added to the Heber City Cemetery. Rust and and Moulton talk about the importance of preserving historical stories for future generation and honor the courage, fortitude, and hard work of early settlers and indigenous people. The two men also talked about plans in the works for Heber Valley Heritage Days, which will celebrate various cultural heritages. The conversation also touched on local Pioneer Day celebrations, including a pancake breakfast and family reunions.