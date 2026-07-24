Olympian Haley Batten previews Soldier Hollow World Cup races

Park City-based professional mountain biker and Olympian Haley Batten talks about the upcoming International Cycling Union World Cup race at Soldier Hollow, Sept. 19-20. Batten expresses her excitement for the World Cup, noting the course's redesign with new technical features like rock slabs and jumps. Also a Park City native, Batten emphasizes the importance of spectator-friendly elements and the high level of competition expected. She also mentions the significance of a short track race on Sept.18, which determines start positions for the Cross Country Olympic race. Batten shared her love for racing different disciplines, including gravel, and her focus on cross-country mountain biking leading up to the 2028 Olympics.