Wasatch County to consider adding a finance department

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews Wednesday's council meeting, including discussion about establishing a finance department to improve organizational consistency, which would mirror Summit County's approach. The council will consider a resolution to amend parental leave policies, extending leave for birth parents. Grabau says construction on the administration building is progressing, with foundations being poured and vertical construction expected soon. The council plans to oppose the preliminary municipalities pilot program, citing concerns about affordable housing. The county is also working on hiring a historian and finalizing a memorandum of understanding with Heber City for Northfields Preservation.