Backyard Bash to support Park City Ski & Snowboard programs

Park City Ski & Snowboard Executive Director Ehlias Louis talks about the upcoming Backyard Bash fundraiser to support program operations. The second annual event will be held in local Mike Engel's backyard on Aug. 20. It's catered by Stein Erickson Lodge and include both live and silent auctions. The event is open to all ages. Lewis also discuss discusses the challenge of finding coaches due to increased expectations and certifications, and highlighted the importance of volunteer coaches. Additionally, the club's Moose on the Loose trail running program for young kids is scheduled for August 15.