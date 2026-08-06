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FIRE EVACUATIONS / UPDATES: Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit, Morgan counties
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Local News Hour

Park City's 2nd quarter real estate sales top $1.35B

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 6, 2026 at 10:43 AM MDT
Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jennifer Armandi and Board President Gretchen Hudgens
KPCW
Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jennifer Armandi and Board President Gretchen Hudgens

Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jennifer Armandi and Board President Gretchen Hudgens discuss the second quarter real estate report that shows $1.35 billion in sales and a 10% increase in transactions. The sales figure is 7% higher when compare to the same period in 2025. Land sales also surged by 46% in number and 74% in value, which they say indicates strong consumer confidence. The market remains nuanced, with well-priced, newly redone properties selling quickly, while older homes may take longer. Buyers are increasingly choosy, favoring land purchases for custom builds. The market continues to attracts buyers from various regions, with higher mortgage rates influencing decisions. Developers are also starting to respond to buyer preferences, shifting towards more townhomes and condos.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher