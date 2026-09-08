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Local News Hour

New Summit County library's grand opening set for Oct. 3

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 8, 2026 at 12:36 PM MDT
Summit County Library Director Dan Compton
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Library Director Dan Compton

Summit County Library Director Dan Compton talks about the Summit County Library's move from the Richins Building to the PEAK in Kimball Junction. He says construction on the facility's library side is nearly complete. Staff have packed the library's collection, which includes nearly 30,000 items, that in addition to books includes computers, technology, the server, DVDs, magazines, games, and other materials. Compton says the two-week Check Out the Move campaign to get more books into the hands of readers resulted in 15,000 volumes — or 35% of the branch's collection — being checked out. He notes that existing library cards will work in the new facility, which will have about 10,500 square feet of space. It also includes conference rooms, study rooms, a computer lab area, and the Acorn Room for children’s programming. The county plans a grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a symbolic Book Brigade around 1 p.m.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher