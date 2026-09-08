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Local News Hour

Park City Education Foundation marks its 40th year

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 8, 2026 at 12:22 PM MDT
Park City Education Foundation Managing Director of Advancement Kerry Bedell and CEO Ingrid Whitley
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Education Foundation Managing Director of Advancement Kerry Bedell and CEO Ingrid Whitley

Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley and Managing Director of Advancement Kerry Bedell discuss the foundation's 40th anniversary and the launch of the annual Build the Foundation campaign to support classroom learning needs. Also known as the Family Appeal campaign, the fundraising effort asks families at each of the district's six schools to make a gift of any amount. Whitley says the goal is to raise $180,000, with the funds used to support classroom needs, such as art or stem projects math tools or other resources to help students. She says one teacher has request funding for a bearded dragon habitat. Whitley says classrooms need the extra funding because million in local tax dollars are recaptured by the state and redistributed to other school districts. This year that number is $266 million. To get the ball rolling this year, a grant from UPS stores in Park City will allow the foundation to give schools who hit funding or participation thresholds. Grants of $2,500 will got to schools that raise $40,000 or see 40% of participation; $5,000 will be awarded to schools raising $50,000 or 70% participation. The funds will support parent-teacher associations or organizations.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher