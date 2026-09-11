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Local News Hour

KPCW launches summer pledge drive Sept. 14

By Roger Goldman
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM MDT
KPCW Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Juliana Allely and Assistant Director of Development & Community Engagement Lori Morency
KPCW
KPCW Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Juliana Allely and Assistant Director of Development & Community Engagement Lori Morency

KPCW Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Juliana Allely and Assistant Director of Development & Community Engagement Lori Morency announce the Monday start of the station's summer pledge drive. The on-air drive runs for 28 hours from Monday, Sept. 14, through Thursday, Sept. 17; donations are already accepted online. KPCW’s goal is $375,000 against a $2.3 million budget. The station is now 100% community-supported after Congress cut $528,000 of its federal funding for 2026 and 2027. Allely and Morency

emphasized KPCW’s role in providing trusted local journalism, engaging programming, critical alerts, and community voices across the Wasatch Back. They say local nonprofits will receive airtime during the drive and free underwriting in exchange for helping reach their communities. Local businesses are contributing thank-you gifts for donors, including restaurant certificates, ski opportunities, Shake Shack, Grub Steak, Walgreens, Starbucks, and Urban Sailor.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman