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Local News Hour

Heber City Council fine tuning downtown park redesign

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 16, 2026 at 10:47 AM MDT
Heber City Councilmember Mike Johnston
Heber City
Heber City Councilmember Mike Johnston

Heber City Council Member Mike Johnston recaps Tuesday's meeting, including a review of designs for a reimagined City Park. Johnston says the council agrees the plans should include a splash pad, enhanced playgrounds, increased tree coverage, and a public market event barn. A prosed ice ribbon for skating and historic walks are off the table, but an all-abilities playground is also being discussed. The council also discussed how to add more affordable housing through public-private partnerships, noting the potential of downtown land leases. City leaders also voted to demolish the former Heber Light and Power building to create free parking and considered pedestrian bridge options for 100 South. Finally, the council rescinded seasonal irrigation water restrictions after successful voluntary conservation efforts throughout the summer.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher