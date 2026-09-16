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Local News Hour

Recycle Utah awaits temporary location permits

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 16, 2026 at 7:43 AM MDT
Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht and Director of Education Chelsea Hafer
John Burdick
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KPCW
Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht and Director of Education Chelsea Hafer

Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht and Education Director Chelsea Hafer provide an update on the recycling center's progress to secure a temporary location as it waits to build a new permanent home. Currently the group is awaiting permit approvals for the temporary location and doing cost studies that will inform future fundraising. Community engagement for the project remains a priority, with an upcoming "Green Drinks" event to discuss design renderings. The center has two planned disposal events include Hazmat Day on Sept. 26 at the Park City Mountain Silver King lot, and Dumpster Days from Oct. 8–10 at the current facility's parking lot on Munchkin Road. A free tour of the Three Kings Water Treatment Plant is also being offered on Sept. 23. Registration is available via Eventbrite.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher