Wasatch County Council to review 2027 base budget

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews Wednesday's meeting, including a review of its 2027 base budget and a five-year financial forecast. He says its unlikely the county will raise taxes in the foreseeable future. The five-year forecast assumes status quo operations with incremental cost increases in contracts, payroll and heath insurance. Overall it projects a small budget surplus. Also on the agenda: affordable housing initiatives, Heritage Hills, and seasonal parking restrictions.