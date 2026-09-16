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Local News Hour

Wasatch County Council to review 2027 base budget

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 16, 2026 at 8:01 AM MDT
Picture of Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau.
Wasatch County
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews Wednesday's meeting, including a review of its 2027 base budget and a five-year financial forecast. He says its unlikely the county will raise taxes in the foreseeable future. The five-year forecast assumes status quo operations with incremental cost increases in contracts, payroll and heath insurance. Overall it projects a small budget surplus. Also on the agenda: affordable housing initiatives, Heritage Hills, and seasonal parking restrictions.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher