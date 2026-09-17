Farm to Fork raises $100K for community garden programs

Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens and EATS Helen Nadel and Operations and Education Manager Gabriela Chaney preview upcoming events and discussed the success of its annual Farm to Fork fundraiser. Nadel says Farm to Fork raised $100,000 for the community gardens, which provides locals with garden plots and grows and distributes fresh fruits and vegetable to address food insecurity. Funding support for the gardens also supports education programs and other activities. Over the past year, the nonprofit's work reached about kids aged 3-14 with year-round food education as well as 2,000 others across Summit County. Upcoming events include a free family art day on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. includes mural-making, lino-cut printing, rock paining, salsa-making and a free taco truck in partnerships with Youth United and Artes de Mexico. Chaney also talked about the Eat the Rainbow program that teaches preschool and early-childhood students to fruits and vegetable. Curious Cooks teaches children cooking skills such as knife handling and measuring and Fruit to Schools is a partnership with Taggies which delivers 6,000 pounds of locally grown food to Park City School District schools and Holy Cross Ministries for children eligible for free or reduced lunch.