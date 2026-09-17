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Heber City to add more parking in heart of downtown

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT
A parking lot will replace the former Heber Light and Power building.
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A parking lot will replace the former Heber Light and Power building.

The city plans to construct a new parking lot about two blocks from the Main Street park.

Heber City leaders voted Tuesday to replace the former Heber Light and Power building with a parking lot.

The change comes as the city is working to bring new life into downtown Heber. Councilmembers have previously said improved parking and safer pedestrian access are key to the success of those revitalization efforts.

Councilmember Mike Johnston said the location, near the intersection of 100 South and Center Street, is ideal.

Full Interview: Councilmember Mike Johnston

“It's going to be useful parking right in the middle of downtown, right off of 100 West, that will really be needed,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 16.

Razing the building and paving a parking lot will cost about $80,000.

Improving walkability is a separate challenge. There are no crosswalks at that corner, and Johnston said the Utah Department of Transportation is hesitant to add any because Main Street is down the block.

Instead, the city could eventually add pedestrian overpasses.

“It'll be a bridge similar to what they have down at, say, Gateway or City Creek in Salt Lake, where buildings are there, and then you can walk across a pedestrian bridge connecting those buildings,” he said.

Johnston said the city would likely need to partner with a commercial developer to make that happen.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.

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Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler