Summit County facing water deficit from future annexations

Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting, including a discussion of critical water management issues that need to be addressed

Mountain Regional Water says a potential 800 gallon per minute deficit is on the horizon if new developments are annexed. That would require making some decisions about future growth and infrastructure funding. Costs for essential pipelines could reach $200 million, highlighting the need for sustainable revenue models beyond impact fees. Armstrong says the council approved a $2.2 million purchase of 16 acres in Highland Estates to expand contiguous open space for recreational use. And he noted changes to state law that shift land use administrative appeals from the council to administrative law judges, reducing direct voter influence over local zoning.