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Local News Hour

Dozier Field, Treasure sports complex completions on horizon

By Roger Goldman
Published September 25, 2026 at 11:04 AM MDT
Park City School Board Vice President Nick Hill (left) and President Meredith Reed (right)
KPCW
Park City School Board Vice President Nick Hill (left) and President Meredith Reed (right)

Park City School Board President Meredith Reed and Vice President Nick Hill provide an update on the district's Treasure Athletic Complex progress, and the expected completion of Dozier Field. The board members say Dozier has faced numerous timeline complications, but is expected to e completed within the next month. The broader sports complex, which includes baseball and softball fields, as well as soccer and lacrosse fields, tennis courts and a central
building with announcing, team rooms, and concessions. Public access outside of school events remains unconfirmed. The also note that Jeremy Ranch was recognized from the French Ministry for Europe for excellence in French immersion education. The district's preschool is available at all four schools for three- and four-year-olds, has expanded through increased board funding and has limited space. State support does not cover the district's full-day programming. Additionally, Park City High School has six National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman