Park City Library hosts 2026 Utah Humanities Book Festival events

Adriane Juarez and Becca Lail from the Park City Library discuss the 2026 Utah Humanities Book Festival, highlighting its regional impact and diverse programming. The Park City Library will host a family-friendly day on Oct. 4, featuring a local author fair, puppet shows, and keynote speaker Brian Laidlaw, a Moab-based writer who has a new book on climbing. Other notable events include Colorado's historical fiction author Buzzy Jackson’s presentation on Monday night. The library will also host a Dolly Parton-themed celebration with crafts and free books via the Imagination Library. Other upcoming programs include cello performances and community discussions on literacy. Finally, the library is promoting its tile wall dedication program for holiday donations.