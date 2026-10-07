Park City Council considers MARC upgrades, economic grant revival
Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Jodi Emery preview this week's council meeting, including discussion on renovations proposed for the MARC and a proposed revival of an economic development grant. The grant could be focused on "Olympic readiness" to help local businesses prepare for future games. Sales tax revenue showed a strong July recovery despite last winter's decline. Additionally, the council will consider roadway improvements for Payday Drive, a level four permit for Sean White’s Snow League, and a joint work session with Summit County focused on housing.