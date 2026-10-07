Pro-Active Alliance event invites one-on-one political dialogue

Amy Lecocq with Pro-Active Alliance previews the upcoming "Summit County Shows Up" event Friday in Kamas. Unlike a traditional debate, this event facilitates one-on-one discussions between voters and 12 candidates from the Republican, Democratic, Constitution, and Forward parties. The League of Women Voters will provide on-site voter registration services. Attendees can also receive precinct-specific sample ballots and consult representatives regarding statewide amendments and the Snyderville Basin Recreation bond issue to better prepare for the November 3rd election.