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Local News Hour

Pro-Active Alliance event invites one-on-one political dialogue

By Kristine Weller
Published October 7, 2026 at 10:23 AM MDT

Amy Lecocq with Pro-Active Alliance previews the upcoming "Summit County Shows Up" event Friday in Kamas. Unlike a traditional debate, this event facilitates one-on-one discussions between voters and 12 candidates from the Republican, Democratic, Constitution, and Forward parties. The League of Women Voters will provide on-site voter registration services. Attendees can also receive precinct-specific sample ballots and consult representatives regarding statewide amendments and the Snyderville Basin Recreation bond issue to better prepare for the November 3rd election.

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller