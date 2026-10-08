Native Parkite's documentary to open Park City Film Festival

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang and director of the opening night film J.J. Gerber preview the three-day inaugural Park City Film Festival, which starts Oct. 23. The boutique-style event features nine film blocks and four thematic panels covering topics like grief, art, and transgender stories. The opening film is J.J. Gerber's "The Life We Leave," a documentary exploring human composting as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional death care. Since ticket sales are strong and many sessions are almost sold out, organizers urge early purchases before price increases on October 12th.