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Basin Recreation to celebrate 40 years at Trailside Park grand opening

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 8, 2026 at 4:10 PM MDT
Renderings of the new Trailside Park opening Oct. 9.
Snyderville Basin Recreation District
Renderings of the new Trailside Park opening Oct. 9.

Summit County residents can learn more about the Snyderville Basin Recreation District’s bond initiative at its 40-year celebration Friday, Oct. 9.

Voters will see the $71 million bond proposal, titled Resolution SBSRD-2026-20 on their ballots this year.

The bond would pay for new facilities to accommodate growth in the area.

The free celebration honoring the district’s history also marks the grand opening of the new Trailside Park playground.

The event begins at 1 p.m. with pizza, cake and drinks.

The Trailside Park Board Room will also be open for visitors to explore photos and memorabilia from Basin Rec’s past, including the creation of Trailside Park and its original playground.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver