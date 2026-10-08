Basin Recreation to celebrate 40 years at Trailside Park grand opening

Voters will see the $71 million bond proposal, titled Resolution SBSRD-2026-20 on their ballots this year.

The bond would pay for new facilities to accommodate growth in the area.

The free celebration honoring the district’s history also marks the grand opening of the new Trailside Park playground.

The event begins at 1 p.m. with pizza, cake and drinks.

The Trailside Park Board Room will also be open for visitors to explore photos and memorabilia from Basin Rec’s past, including the creation of Trailside Park and its original playground.