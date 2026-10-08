Park City skiers named to US Alpine team while on road to recovery

That includes Park City Olympian Lindsey Vonn and local skier Lauren Macuga who both suffered season-ending injuries during the 2025-2026 season.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced its Alpine team roster Oct. 7.

24-year-old Macuga crashed during training in Colorado in late November 2025, tearing her ACL and straining her MCL and meniscus. The injury forced her to miss what could have been her first Olympic competitions at the Milan Cortina Games.

The skier returned to snow this fall after surgery and months of rehabilitation.

Vonn was also injured last season during the 2026 Winter Games.

She suffered a complex tibia fracture in a crash during the downhill race in February and has since had multiple surgeries.

Reuters reports the three-time Olympic medalist, who will turn 42 in October, said in April she was unsure if she would return to competitive ski racing.

Athletes named to the 49-person roster qualify based on existing Alpine criteria. In total, six Utah Alpine skiers will start on the U.S. Alpine Ski Team’s “A Team.”