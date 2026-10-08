Utah wildlife officials find zebra mussels in Colorado River

The announcement comes about a month after officials found zebra mussel DNA in the river about 14 miles downstream of Moab.

The most recent, living zebra mussels were found in eastern Utah, at the Westwater Recreation Area near the town of Cisco.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says zebra mussels are an emerging threat in the Upper Colorado River Basin, with an infestation documented near Loma, Colorado, in 2025.

The mussels can disrupt aquatic ecosystems, clog pipes and present safety hazards for recreators.

To keep the species from spreading, state officials say all Utah river users must clean, drain and dry their vessels after coming out of the water. That includes nonmotorized watercraft like canoes, paddleboards and rafts.

Motorized boat users are also required to take a mandatory mussel-aware boater program course and pay an aquatic invasive species fee.