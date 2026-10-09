Park City Council, planning commission to review Bonanza Park project vision, plans

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly recaps Thursday's meeting and previews Friday's joint meeting with the Summit County Council,

which will focus on housing and plans for a new senior center. Toly says the council will meet with the city's planning commission to discuss the Bonanza Park development. The goal is to ensure the project doesn't diverge from the council's original vision for the site. Additionally, she says the council approved funds for renovating the PC MARC locker rooms to replace steam rooms with red light therapy saunas, which will prevent water damage. Additionally, the council decided against revamping an economic development grant program, opting instead to invest in civic spaces and placemaking. She says that instead of individual business grants, the council prefers long-term community benefits. Toly also says she maintains her confidence in Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter, who is mentioned in court documents related to a recent felony criminal indictment of the Wasatch County sheriff. Carpenter has not been charged with a crime.