© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City Council, planning commission to review Bonanza Park project vision, plans

By Connor Thomas
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:59 AM MDT
Park City Councilmember Tana Toly
KPCW
Park City Councilmember Tana Toly

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly recaps Thursday's meeting and previews Friday's joint meeting with the Summit County Council,
which will focus on housing and plans for a new senior center. Toly says the council will meet with the city's planning commission to discuss the Bonanza Park development. The goal is to ensure the project doesn't diverge from the council's original vision for the site. Additionally, she says the council approved funds for renovating the PC MARC locker rooms to replace steam rooms with red light therapy saunas, which will prevent water damage. Additionally, the council decided against revamping an economic development grant program, opting instead to invest in civic spaces and placemaking. She says that instead of individual business grants, the council prefers long-term community benefits. Toly also says she maintains her confidence in Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter, who is mentioned in court documents related to a recent felony criminal indictment of the Wasatch County sheriff. Carpenter has not been charged with a crime.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas