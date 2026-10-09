Schutzenski Festival draws top biathletes to Soldier Hollow

Soldier Hollow Events Manager Josh Korn and U.S. Biathlon Director of Operations Sara Studebaker-Hall preview the upcoming Schutzenski Festival. The event occurs over two weekends in October. The first events, Oct. 9-11 focus on biathlon and includes top national athletes competing with .22-caliber rifles and roller skis. It's a regional qualifying points event for international competitions. The second round of events are set for Oct. 15-17 and features cross-country skiing and trail running. Both events are free to the public and offer spectator activities, such as laser rifle demonstrations and a biathlon shootout.