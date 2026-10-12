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Local News Hour

Park City Education Foundation, district, celebrate preschool program's success

By Jennifer Dobner
Published October 12, 2026 at 11:14 AM MDT
PCSD Preschool Director Melissa Tschabrun and Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley
John Burdick
/
KPCW
PCSD Preschool Director Melissa Tschabrun and Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley

Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley and PCSD Preschool Director Melissa Tschabrun talk about the foundation's 40th year and a thriving preschool program in area a schools. Whitley announces a new innovation grant funded by the foundation's recently established endowment. Additionally, the upcoming Red Apple Gala will host fundraising efforts this November.
Tschabrun discussses the success of the district’s full-day preschool program, noting high student retention and significant academic growth through recent summer pilots. The preschool prepares children for kindergarten via specialized assessments. Interested parents can attend various elementary school open houses in November before enrollment opens on Jan. 11, 2027

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Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
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