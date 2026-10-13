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Local News Hour

After audit, South Summit schools to develop a strategic plan

By Kristine Weller
Published October 13, 2026 at 11:08 AM MDT
South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan
John Burdick
/
KPCW
South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan discusses the district's response to recent state audit recommendations. He says the school board aims to update its strategic plan, shifting focus from building administrative systems toward executing plans centered on student achievement. To increase transparency, the board will dedicate monthly meeting segments to reviewing student data. Maughan talks about performance disparities between different assessments, and explains that while students perform well on foundational screening tools like Acadience, they struggle with more rigorous standardized tests like RISE and ACT. Specifically, a district-wide need has been identified to improve students' ability to make inferences and analyze complex texts across all grade levels.

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller