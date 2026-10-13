Park City Council to review 5-acre Bonanza Park plans in November

The Park City Council will review revised plans for the 5-acre Bonanza Park site in November.

The Park City Planning Commission has been analyzing and refining Brinshore Development’s proposal since June . While the council knew the project would change, Councilmember Tana Toly told KPCW the proposal may no longer align with their goals.

“The planning commission's feedback on this current iteration is moving further and further away from what the original council intent was,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 9 .

The planning commission has reduced the height of proposed site buildings , including changing the slope of decorative roof gables.

Some commissioners also want to reduce the number of parking stalls in the proposed underground garage. A few are interested in reducing density by removing one of the six buildings with housing.

Toly said as the landowner, it's imperative the council steps in.

“They've had a lot of conversations about parking, they’ve had a lot of conversations about traffic and transportation,” Toly said. “So we just want to check back in and see if this is going in the direction that we all feel is appropriate for the project.”

As a development partner, Mayor Ryan Dickey said the council also wants to revisit project costs .

According to a negotiation contract , the city has agreed to pay up to $40 million toward the project. But Dickey said construction costs have gone up since the council approved the preliminary plans in March .

“These have been a not inconsequential few months in our economy that we actually would expect, you know, to drive project costs higher,” he said. “It just makes sense to have Brinshore come back.”

The meeting has not been set, but will be sometime in November.

The planning commission was set to hold a public hearing for the proposal Wednesday, [Oct. 14]. Brinshore has asked to postpone the discussion until after it meets with the council.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

