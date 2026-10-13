Christian Center seeks donations for Operation Hope toy store

Eli Shakelford, Director of Programs at the Christian Center of Park City, talks about Operation Hope, a long-standing holiday event which provides families with a "toy store" experience, including personal shoppers and essential items like coats and food. Shackleford says community members can donate toys via local drop boxes or the Santa bar crawl. Additionally, the center will host "Winning Strategies" on Nov. 7 to provide parents and athletes mental health resources and coaching tips. Finally, the center’s large-scale ski and snowboard sale begins on Oct. 24, offering affordable winter gear, including goggles and helmets, to the community.