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Local News Hour

Christian Center seeks donations for Operation Hope toy store

By Kristine Weller
Published October 13, 2026 at 11:02 AM MDT
Director of Programs of Christian Center of Park City Eli Shackelford
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Director of Programs of Christian Center of Park City Eli Shackelford

Eli Shakelford, Director of Programs at the Christian Center of Park City, talks about Operation Hope, a long-standing holiday event which provides families with a "toy store" experience, including personal shoppers and essential items like coats and food. Shackleford says community members can donate toys via local drop boxes or the Santa bar crawl. Additionally, the center will host "Winning Strategies" on Nov. 7 to provide parents and athletes mental health resources and coaching tips. Finally, the center’s large-scale ski and snowboard sale begins on Oct. 24, offering affordable winter gear, including goggles and helmets, to the community.

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller