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Local News Hour

Summit County to consider $107M budget for fiscal year 2027

By Kristine Weller
Published October 13, 2026 at 11:16 AM MDT
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews the council's Wednesday meeting, including a draft 2027 budget, of about $107 million dollars. Key highlights include an expected decision not to recommend property tax increases, as recent sales tax growth has mitigated the need. The budget proposes 13 new positions, including roles in the sheriff's and housing departments, which may be offset by shared costs or reduced consulting fees. Scott also discusses a new strategic plan for senior services, emphasizing the county's role as a connector for transportation and medical needs. Finally, he mentions several upcoming public hearings and reminds residents that mail-in ballots for the November election are being distributed.

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
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