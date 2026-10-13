Summit County to consider $107M budget for fiscal year 2027

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews the council's Wednesday meeting, including a draft 2027 budget, of about $107 million dollars. Key highlights include an expected decision not to recommend property tax increases, as recent sales tax growth has mitigated the need. The budget proposes 13 new positions, including roles in the sheriff's and housing departments, which may be offset by shared costs or reduced consulting fees. Scott also discusses a new strategic plan for senior services, emphasizing the county's role as a connector for transportation and medical needs. Finally, he mentions several upcoming public hearings and reminds residents that mail-in ballots for the November election are being distributed.