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Local News Hour

National Ability Center to honor veterans at annual 'Heroes' event

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 15, 2026 at 11:52 AM MDT

National Ability Center Vice President of Development and Events Caitlin Bognaski on the annual Saluting our Heroes event. The NAC was founded in 1985 with adaptive ski lessons for wounded veterans. Today, about one-third of individuals served by NAC are veterans or active-duty service members. That's about 2,000 people annually. The organization has seen the needs shift for military participants from mostly physical disabilities in the early 2000s to more mental health challenges. Fundraising and donor support keeps costs low or free so individuals and their families can access them regardless of financial resources. The Saluting Our Heroes event is Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the National Ability Center campus and starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 for adults and $35 for service members. Rates are discounted for children. Register at nationalabilitycenter.org.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher