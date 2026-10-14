Park City police share details after K-9 Bruno injured in fall from flyover

WARNING: The Park City Police Department's video linked here shows K-9 Bruno’s fall and immediate aftermath. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Park City Police Department’s bomb-sniffing K-9 Bruno is continuing to recover after jumping over a highway barrier about a month ago.

Park City Police Department Park City Police K-9 Bruno leaves the hospital after surgery Sept. 16, 2026.

The department has now released more information about the Sept. 15 incident.

It shared the initial 911 call and edited dash camera video showing police responding.

That video includes K-9 Bruno and his handler, Park City police officer Wayne Henderson, investigating the suspicious item before Bruno jumped off the U.S. Highway 40 flyover.

It shows the suspicious device, later determined to be a battery, in the right shoulder of the roadway.

Henderson signaled Bruno to go to work by motioning with a ball to “find it,” a standard practice in K-9 training.

Bruno began his search pattern by moving toward the device before he stopped, changed direction and jumped over the left barrier separating the flyover from eastbound Interstate 80.

Henderson immediately got in his vehicle and drove to where Bruno had fallen.

He kept the K-9 from standing as they waited for other emergency medical services to arrive.

A review from the Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training K-9 Program found Henderson deployed Bruno in accordance with standard POST K-9 tactics.

Park City Police say Bruno is recovering at home following emergency surgery.

It remains unclear whether he will return to duty.

WARNING: The Park City Police Department released video of the incident online. Viewer discretion is advised.