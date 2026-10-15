Summit County's proposed FY27 budget includes $6.8M in revenue

Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's meeting, including a review of a proposed $107 million budget, which includes a $6.8 million revenue increase that's driven by grants and new development. Additionally, the North Summit Fire District has proposed a tax increase to cover operating costs, estimated at $132 per household for an average home. The council also adopted a strategic plan for senior services through 2031, focusing on wellness, mobility, and capacity. Discussions included potential transportation improvements for seniors in North and South Summit and progress toward an interlocal agreement with Park City regarding its senior center. Finally, a minor tax increase for mosquito abatement was noted.

