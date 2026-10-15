Wasatch Trails Foundation's fall shindig features 5K, skills clinic
Mia Yu, executive director of the Wasatch Trails Foundation, discusses the upcoming "Single Track Shindig" this Saturday at the Springer Hollow campsite. The event features a 5K race, mountain bike shuttles, skills clinics, and nature hikes. Tickets are available online for varying prices and include merchandise. Yu highlights recent accomplishments, including completing the Wow-to-Bonanza connection, building a pump track in Southfield Park, and restoring Strawberry Narrows Trail. Looking ahead, the foundation is developing "The Heber Halo," a 25-mile backcountry loop connecting existing trail systems. Volunteers are still needed for parking assistance to support these local trail initiatives. General admission tickets are $20, it's $35 to enter the 5K and $35 for the shuttle. A T-shirt and a tumbler are included with a ticket. Register at wasatchtrail.org.