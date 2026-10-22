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Local News Hour

Summit Community Gardens program prevents winter food insecurity

By Connor Thomas
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:25 AM MDT
Helen Nadel and Jess Collette of Summit Community Gardens and EATS
KPCW
Helen Nadel and Jess Collette of Summit Community Gardens and EATS

Summit Community Gardens and EATS Executive Director Helen Nadel and Garden Director Jess Collette talk about gardening as the season nears its end and ongoing programs. The pair say that despite high-altitude challenges like frost and heavy storms, the recent growing season saw successful harvests of peppers, greens, and potatoes. The organization currently manages winterizing efforts, including mulching and cover cropping to protect soil health. To combat seasonal food insecurity, the garden is transitioning from pop-ups to purchasing fresh produce for their food pharmacy. Looking toward 2027, the organization is also planning a strategic growth, plan that could involve a name change and a new greenhouse facility to enable year-round growing capabilities.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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