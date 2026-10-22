Summit Community Gardens program prevents winter food insecurity

Summit Community Gardens and EATS Executive Director Helen Nadel and Garden Director Jess Collette talk about gardening as the season nears its end and ongoing programs. The pair say that despite high-altitude challenges like frost and heavy storms, the recent growing season saw successful harvests of peppers, greens, and potatoes. The organization currently manages winterizing efforts, including mulching and cover cropping to protect soil health. To combat seasonal food insecurity, the garden is transitioning from pop-ups to purchasing fresh produce for their food pharmacy. Looking toward 2027, the organization is also planning a strategic growth, plan that could involve a name change and a new greenhouse facility to enable year-round growing capabilities.