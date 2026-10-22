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Local News Hour

Summit County Council picks Kimball Junction bridge design

By Connor Thomas
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:46 AM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna

Summit County Council Member Megan McKenna recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the selection of a designed for a pedestrian bridge at Kimball Junction. The bridge will provide a safer way for locals to cross state Route 224 and help with traffic flow issues. The council also recieved and update on High Valley Transit's progress toward its 2028 goal to complete dedicated bus lanes on 224 between Kimball Junction and Old Town Park City. McKenna also explains the county's water concurrency ordinance, a tool used to manage the Snyderville Basin's water supply by calculating surplus availability against future development needs and drought reserves to ensure long-term sustainability.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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