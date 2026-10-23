Park City Council weighs China Bridge garage fix, Swede Alley revamp

Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey recaps Thursday council meeting, incuidng a discussion of the future of the China Bridge parking garage and a preview of a Nov. 13 meeting to reviews plans for the Bonanza Park site. The city is also reviewing rental fee structures to balance local access with revenue generation. the planned work session on Bonanza Park will include revies of development changes and financial implications, and dicussion of the China Bridge garage looked at whehter to do simple rebuild or redevelopment along Swede Alley. The council is interested in redevelopment which would enhance to downtown vibrancy. Dickey emphasized the need for clear vision and realistic financial modeling to leverage upcoming Olympic opportunities effectively.