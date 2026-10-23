Wasatch County accepts sheriff's leave offer due to pending criminal charges

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau recaps this week's council meeting, including the acceptance of Jared Rigby's decision to take administative leave. Regarding Rigby, Grabau explains that the Sheriff's UCJIS access was revoked due to pending felony charges. Although the county initially hesitated to mandate administrative leave because charging documents were sealed, Rigby eventually volunteered for leave. Undersheriff Josh Probst is currently managing daily operations to ensure public safety continuity. Additionally, Grabau noted a code amendment to align local residential facility regulations with federal ADA requirements following court guidance. He also addressed efforts to preserve the rural character of the North Fields through a memorandum of understanding with Heber City to prevent high-intensity commercial development near the bypass.