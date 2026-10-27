Summit County Council agenda: PEAK Center, 910 Ranch access

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews Wednesday's council meeting, including a dicussion on the PEAK Center progress and the 910 Cattle Ranch management plan. Scott says the PEAK is expected to open for meetings in November once occupancy certificates are secured. He also talks about the developing management plan for the 910 Ranch, which proposes a phased approach to recreation and parking to manage environmental impact. An ordinance for a Lost Creek Community Zone is also on the agenda. It follows a planning commission rejection of a large-scale development proposal. Scott also explains the budget increases that are focused on employee recruitment and retention, rather than tax hikes. Finally, he notes upcoming public speaker series regarding food systems and workforce sustainability.