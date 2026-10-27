Utah Olympic Park gearing up for uphill mountaineering, events

Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball previews coming winter activities at the facility and shares an update on construction projects. Kimball says the sliding track is being prepared for ice installations, with training and competitions set to start in November. Uphill passes for ski mountaineering go on sale Nov. 6 for $285 and tubing will open in mid-December. The annual Winterfest returns Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2027. UOP's ongoing construction includes a major pool renovation, incluidng structural repairs and plumbing. Looking to the 2034 Winter Olympics, Kimball says the long-term plans include hotel development and an office space expansion, targeting completion by 2032.