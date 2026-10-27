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Local News Hour

Utah Olympic Park gearing up for uphill mountaineering, events

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 27, 2026 at 10:25 AM MDT
Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball
John Burdick
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KPCW
Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball

Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball previews coming winter activities at the facility and shares an update on construction projects. Kimball says the sliding track is being prepared for ice installations, with training and competitions set to start in November. Uphill passes for ski mountaineering go on sale Nov. 6 for $285 and tubing will open in mid-December. The annual Winterfest returns Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2027. UOP's ongoing construction includes a major pool renovation, incluidng structural repairs and plumbing. Looking to the 2034 Winter Olympics, Kimball says the long-term plans include hotel development and an office space expansion, targeting completion by 2032.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher