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Summit Land Conservancy gets $15M for east county presevation

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM MST
CEO of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox
John Burdick
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KPCW
CEO of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox

Summit Land Conservancy CEO Cheryl Fox annunces $15 million in new federal Farm Bill grants that will protect 8,800 acres near Coalville and Echo Reservoir. The projects involve working with private landowners to ensure landscape-scale conservation. Fox also sats the conservancy is hiring an experienced stewardship specialist to manage land monitoring and documentation. She also encourages residents top attend a Kamas public hearing on Eastern Summit County’s new general plan and its impact on agricultural designations. Finally, Fox says that plans for a conservation burial site are still pending, the organization continues searching for suitable location

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher