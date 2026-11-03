Summit Land Conservancy gets $15M for east county presevation

Summit Land Conservancy CEO Cheryl Fox annunces $15 million in new federal Farm Bill grants that will protect 8,800 acres near Coalville and Echo Reservoir. The projects involve working with private landowners to ensure landscape-scale conservation. Fox also sats the conservancy is hiring an experienced stewardship specialist to manage land monitoring and documentation. She also encourages residents top attend a Kamas public hearing on Eastern Summit County’s new general plan and its impact on agricultural designations. Finally, Fox says that plans for a conservation burial site are still pending, the organization continues searching for suitable location

