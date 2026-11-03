Wasatch County Council to hear plans for $5M military recreation complex near Jordanelle

The Jordanelle Marina Recreation Area Public Infrastructure District (JMARA) is a separate governmental entity created through a partnership between MIDA, Wasatch County and private developers. Its purpose is to support military recreation, environmental cleanup and community infrastructure near the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Located on the east side of Highway 40 near Jordanelle State Park, it includes the Marina West parcels where several tailing ponds existed during the area’s mining days.

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau says MIDA has agreed to take ownership of the property and oversee the environmental cleanup of the roughly 40 acres.

“There are some mine tailings that are on the southeast corner of that intersection, and MIDA identified this area as a recreational area,”Grabau said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 3. “So, it's planned, and they have some parking, pickleball facilities, track. Largely these are turf facilities or other kind of asphalt and concrete that will actually enhance the cap that is on top of these mine tailings. So, it sounds like a really exciting way of utilizing otherwise unusable property.”

The plans include21 pickleball courts, four tennis courts, playing fields and a pump track and bike park.

The estimated $5 million project would be financed through a public infrastructure district established for the area.

The mine tailings on the property are already capped. Plans call for additional soil, hard-surface courts, parking and specially lined turf fields designed to limit water infiltration into the underlying tailings.

The proposed facilities would also include adaptive sports and all-abilities play.

According to a MIDA report , final construction drawings are expected by the end of the year.

MIDA plans to issue a request for proposals to hire a general contractor, with construction beginning as soon as summer 2027.

